Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Has $82.49 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,085 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 6.1% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $82,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.08. The company had a trading volume of 839,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

