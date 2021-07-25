Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 503,109 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $31,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,603,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.