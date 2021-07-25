Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

