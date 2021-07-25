Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Receives €22.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €20.22 ($23.79). 21,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.38. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a twelve month high of €22.90 ($26.94). The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

