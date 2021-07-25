Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Cap of $64.05 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $64.05 million and approximately $283,924.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.26 or 0.06270740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.00365068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.01295363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00138023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.00617209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00368452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00282393 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,388,545 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

