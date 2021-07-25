Harworth Group (LON:HWG) PT Raised to GBX 175

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market cap of £514.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.84. Harworth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

