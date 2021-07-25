Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HWG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.10) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 159.50 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.84. The stock has a market cap of £514.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.94. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

