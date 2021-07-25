HC Wainwright Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $25.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 238.29% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $677.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

