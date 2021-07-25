Head to Head Analysis: Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) vs. Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $252.50 million 2.46 -$7.36 million ($0.05) -80.00 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.59 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Westport Fuel Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westport Fuel Systems and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 225.00%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems 1.83% 5.08% 1.53% Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities. It also provides Westport High Pressure Direct Injection 2.0, a fully integrated system that powers compression ignition engines by natural gas, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the company develops, sells, and markets spark-ignited natural gas or propane engines; and CWI engines for transit, school and shuttle buses, conventional trucks and tractors, refuse collection trucks, and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. Its products and services are used for passenger cars; light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks; and horsepower, cryogenics, and hydrogen applications. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. markets its products primarily under the Cummins Westport, BRC Gas Equipment, Westport, OMVL, Prins, GFi Control systems, Emer, Zavoli, TA Gas Technology, Valtek, and AFS brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

