Head to Head Comparison: ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ShockWave Medical and The Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43 The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $193.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. The Westaim has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 102.44%. Given The Westaim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Westaim is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Risk & Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -83.47% -30.92% -25.43% The Westaim -219.20% 4.40% 3.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and The Westaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 90.14 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -87.78 The Westaim $24.85 million 11.81 -$34.40 million N/A N/A

The Westaim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats The Westaim on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

