HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HCAQ) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 26th. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HCAQ opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

