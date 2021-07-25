HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €89.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €89.00 ($104.71) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.59 ($105.41).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR HFG opened at €84.26 ($99.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.81. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 12-month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.