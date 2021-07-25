Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €86.88 ($102.21). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €85.78 ($100.92), with a volume of 360,385 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEN3 shares. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €91.18.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

