Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $120.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

