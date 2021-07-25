Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Acquires New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

VIPS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,250,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,452. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

