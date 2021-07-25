Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $634.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005,299 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 6.3% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.67% of Zoom Video Communications worth $634,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,188 shares of company stock worth $82,899,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

