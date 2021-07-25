Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Reduces Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,512 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned 0.07% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

