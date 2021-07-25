Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Trims Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,724 shares during the quarter. Beam Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $165,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,568. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

