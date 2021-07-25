Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,350 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $122,806,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $15,500,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,113. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,143,023 shares of company stock valued at $449,159,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.