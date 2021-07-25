Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102,495 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,533,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 107,409 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sabre by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.