Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 808 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $328.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.18. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.25.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

