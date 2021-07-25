HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Shares Down 13.1%

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)’s stock price was down 13.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.