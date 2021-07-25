Homrich & Berg Acquires Shares of 4,335 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

