Homrich & Berg Has $223,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 45,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,373,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 209,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $294,105,000 after purchasing an additional 266,833 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 530,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Best Buy by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 199,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,591 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.55 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

