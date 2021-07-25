Homrich & Berg Purchases New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $201.45 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $102.26 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

