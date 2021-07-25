Homrich & Berg Reduces Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 542,220 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.00 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

