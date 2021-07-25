Homrich & Berg Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.74 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02.

