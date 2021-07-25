Homrich & Berg Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.74 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.