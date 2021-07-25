Homrich & Berg Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

