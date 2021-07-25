Hope Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.08 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.