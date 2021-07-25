Hord (HORD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $297,912.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $297,912.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00119284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00137957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,316.51 or 0.99362621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00860082 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,345,592 coins.

