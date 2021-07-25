Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

