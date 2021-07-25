Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWDN. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. restated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 843.14 ($11.02).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 904.80 ($11.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 817.10. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 911.20 ($11.90). The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 36.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

