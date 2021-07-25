HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of HP worth $197,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 47.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 55,408 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.20 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

