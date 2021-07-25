HRT Financial LP Acquires 5,175 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 120.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.80 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

