HRT Financial LP Buys 26,442 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 40.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $10,966,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after buying an additional 463,863 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CEMEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CX opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

