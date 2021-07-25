HRT Financial LP Invests $528,000 in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $277,000.

NRACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

