HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCICU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $34,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000.

OTCMKTS:HCICU opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

