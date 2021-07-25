HRT Financial LP Trims Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,336 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

