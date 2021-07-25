Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Hub Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

