Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €43.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €43.50 ($51.18) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.00 ($62.35).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.