Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €43.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €43.50 ($51.18) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

ETR BOSS opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.00 ($62.35).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

