HyperDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,754.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $40,754.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.53 or 0.00827655 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,692,472 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

