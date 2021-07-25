IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.18.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG stock opened at C$3.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.