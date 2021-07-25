Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

