IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $403.48 million and a PE ratio of -57.74.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

