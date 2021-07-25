IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.20 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $47.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.52.

