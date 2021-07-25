IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 422 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

