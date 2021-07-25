IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $53,769,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after buying an additional 694,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after buying an additional 670,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 607,870 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.