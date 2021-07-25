IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $207.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.73. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.