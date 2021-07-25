IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $2,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

NYSE:SWK opened at $204.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.