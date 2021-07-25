IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.61. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

